Scientists build robot fish powered by human heart cells

Scientists have built a school of robot fish that are powered through the water by human heart cells.

Researchers at Harvard University developed the bio-hybrid fish, which is based on a zebrafish, from plastic, paper, gelatin and two strips of living heart muscle.

One strip of the muscle is on the left side of the fish’s body, and another on the right side, so when one side contracts, the other stretches, and vice-versa, causing the tail fin to create a swimming motion.

