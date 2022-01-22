Robot capable of collecting rubbish floating on water and buried in seabed developed

Chinese researchers have completed the trial operation of a marine trash-collecting robot in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

The robot, developed by researchers with Shanghai Jiaotong University Yazhou Bay Institute of Deep-sea Sci-tech, is capable of searching and collecting the trash both floating on water and buried in seabed.

The robot measures 1.76 meters long, 1.48 meters wide and 0.95 meters high.

It is designed to operate at depths up to 100 meters and can collect more than 200 litres of trash at a time.

