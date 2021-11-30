Beijing has approved its first fleet of driverless taxis for commercial use, bringing dozens of so-called “robotaxis” to the streets of the Chinese city.

The vehicles, which communicate with customers digitally to obtain directions and take payment, can only carry two passengers at a time and are confined to the capital’s southern Yizhuang area.

While the taxis drive themselves, an employee from the firm also sits in the front seat in case any sudden human intervention is needed.

It is hoped that they will be able to operate fully without humans in a few years.

