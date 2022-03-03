Roman Kemp opens up about mental health struggles for Boots UK campaign

Roman Kemp has teamed up with Boots UK to raise awareness of the signs people need to look out for and when to seek help for their mental health – and tools and treatments that can help.

In response to a rise in patients asking for mental health advice and support in its pharmacies, Boots is rolling out a range of on-demand services, advice and support for people who are worried about their mental health.

The online mental health services available can be found at the dedicated page on Boots.com.

