A Bosnian man has built a house that rotates 360 degrees for his wife to enjoy the ever-changing views.

Vojin Kusic, 72, who has no formal architectural or engineering training, built the house in the town of Srbac, after his wife said she wanted to choose what she sees out of the windows.

“After I reached an advanced age, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting her wish, to be able to change the position of rooms in her house whenever she wants,” Vojin said of his impressive project.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.