Royal biographer explains tense situation in royal family as Andrew loses titles

Royal biographer and broadcaster Angela Levin reacts to the news of Andrew’s loss of his military titles and HRH style.

On Thursday (13 January), Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew was being stripped of his military titles following news that a civil sexual abuse case involving him would move to trial.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends, including the Duke of York, when she was 17.

Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

