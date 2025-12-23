King Charles’ former butler lifts lid on Royal family Christmas

King Charles’ former butler has given a rare insight into the Royal Family’s Christmas, from the monarch’s favourite tipples, cheeky gifts and Prince William’s secret shopping trips.

Grant Harrold, also known as The Royal Butler, worked for the King and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry up until 2011.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Mr Harrold lifted the lid on the Royal family’s Christmas traditions, from giving funny gifts on Christmas Eve, to their delicious Christmas dinner.

He also revealed whether the King himself will be watching is address to the nation on Christmas Day at 3pm.