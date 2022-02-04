Royal Family's escape tunnel and panic room revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their three children have a top secret £600,000 panic room and a special escape tunnel.

Global Citizen reported that “Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel”.

Panic rooms are also installed at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, coming with 18-inch thick “bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls”.

However, very few people know the exact location of the rooms due to it being an issue of safety.

