From bombshell royal revelations shared in a tell-all interview, to concerns over the Queen's health, it's been a turbulent year for the Windsors.

The Royal Family has been forced to navigate choppy waters in 2021, dealing with the fallout from family break-ups and deeper heartbreak too.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully in April, as images of the Queen mourning for her husband alone amid the Covid-19 pandemic struck a chord across the world.

Harry and Meghan's high-profile Oprah interview came in the following months before the monarch herself was then admitted to hospital in October.

