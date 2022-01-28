Royal Mint reveals huge 8kg gold coin to celebrate Year of the Tiger

A giant 8kg (17.6lb) gold coin celebrating the Year of the Tiger has been unveiled by the Royal Mint

The 185mm (7.3in) coin, featuring a design to celebrate Chinese New Year, is the largest ever produced as part of the Shengxiao Collection.

The Mint said the coin blends elements of traditional British design and craftsmanship with ancient Chinese culture.

It depicts the tiger face on, and its Chinese character positioned nearby.

It represents the Chinese character for “king”, which is said to originate from the pattern on the tiger’s head.

