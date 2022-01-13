Former Royal Navy sailor is walking 7,500 miles around UK coast

A former Royal Navy sailor is walking around nearly 8,000 miles around the UK coast after first coming up with the idea aged seven years old.

Jim Morton set off nearly a year ago from Penistone, South Yorks, and is currently in Edinburgh, on his 277th day of the trek.

The donations raised will go charity The Gurkha Welfare Trust, after a devastating earthquake in 2015 devastated parts of Nepal.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-morton11?fbclid=IwAR2P81YiWIvB7jHCosaRl9by58PlTPDHxz9nackgeaUTtayfG-6yIEqse_w

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here