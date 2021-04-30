Mike Tindell has revealed that the royal family were told “you all need to leave” after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral concluded, opening up about the challenges of social distancing which affected the ceremony.

The former England rugby union player, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, told Good Morning Britain on Friday that “he didn’t really want to see” the video of the Queen sitting alone during the funeral, adding that being told to leave afterwards meant they didn’t “get to have that supportive side afterwards”.