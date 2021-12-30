Trapped squirrels and a lizard in a bra: RSPCA’s weirdest 2021 rescues

Rescuer workers at the RSCPA have revealed the most bizarre predicaments animals have got themselves into this year.

The UK animal charity said it responded to as many as 281,390 incidents in 2021 via their emergency rescue hotline.

However, some rescues were definitely stranger than others, from a well-fed squirrel stuck inside bird feeders to a stallion desperate to visit a neighbouring female horse who was rescued from being stuck on a gate.

