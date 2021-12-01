World's fastest Rubik's Cubers prepare for 2021 World Cup

The world’s fastest Rubik’s Cube solvers will go head to head on Saturday (December 4) as the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup reaches its final.

32 finalists can compete in four categories: Mixed ‘speedcubing’, fastest one-handed solve, ‘speedcubing’ female and the ‘rescramble’ event, where competitors are given a solved Cube and need to match the pattern on a randomly scrambled one.

UK’s Chris Mills claimed victory in the ‘rescramble’ category last year, with a solve of 17.6 seconds.

