Russians plunge into ice-cold water to mark Epiphany

Russian believers make cross-shaped ice holes and immerse themselves in the freezing waters observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

The ancient ritual commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ and involves worshippers jumping into barrels of water that are first blessed by priests.

Pope Francis marked Epiphany on Thursday by encouraging people to shake off consumeristic “tyranny” and crises of faith in lives and societies, instead, finding the courage to work for justice and brotherhood in societies dominated by what he called the “sinister logic of power.”

