Spine-chilling footage shows the moment a mishap on a dangerous highway was caught on camera.

This footage was taken on the dashcam of the wagon that was impacted in this incident with it showing the driver, in an attempt to avoid a collision with a truck, going sideways and losing control of his vehicle.

Vladimir Snegirev said. "The crazy truck driver coming from the opposite side completely ignored the lanes and there was no choice for me but to step aside”.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash as he was frightened of taking responsibility."