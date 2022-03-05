‘Love triumphs war’: Ukrainian couple marry in Kyiv as fighting rages around them

Love triumphed over war on Friday as a Ukrainian couple got married in Kyiv.

Despite fighting raging on around them, Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasiuk tied the knot at a civil registration office in Ukraine's capital.

The pair got engaged two months before Russia's invasion and were planning to get married later this summer.

Believing they won’t get a better opportunity later on, the couple - who met seven years ago - brought their big day forward.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here. To donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.