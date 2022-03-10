Prince William sparks backlash after calling bloodshed in Ukraine ‘alien to Europe’

Prince William has been caught in a social media storm after apparently suggesting the bloodshed in Ukraine is "alien to Europe", but unlike conflicts in Asia and Africa.

His reported comparison sparked criticism online, but the journalist who filed the original story later retracted any reference to Africa or Asia.

"For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all right behind you," William said, meeting volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.

The initial report, which included the reference to Africa and Asia, was issued by the Press Association.

