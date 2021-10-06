A Russian actress and director who rocketed into space on the Soyuz MS-19 mission are to begin filming the world’s first movie in orbit.

Along with a cosmonaut, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko docked at the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday and will spend the next 12 days on the outpost.

The pair will begin to film segments of a new movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.