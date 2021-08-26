Research from AirlineRatings.com has analysed 385 airlines to determine the 10 safest in the world.

As well as looking at how safe each airline is, the website also looked at each company's Covid-19 procedures and in-flight products.

It has been concluded that Australian airline Qantas is this year’s safest, with Qatar Airways in second place and Air New Zealand third.

Singapore Airlines and Emirates were found to be the fourth and fifth safest airlines in the world, while EVA Air, Etihad Airways, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways and British Airways Completed the top 10.