In this exclusive video, three leading tech entrepreneurs take on their toughest challenge yet – explaining their business to some very no-nonsense kids.

It’s the ultimate elevator pitch and then some – but what would happen if you had to explain your company to a panel of six-year-olds? Though it’s a premise that might drive fear into the heart of even the most battle-hardened executive, Samsung was able to find three brave business leaders willing to do just that – and discover a lot about themselves and their company along the way.