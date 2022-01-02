Sand artist creates huge carving of owl with garden rake

Incredible time-lapse footage shows a sand artist painstakingly carving a giant picture of an owl on a beach to celebrate the start of 2022, using a garden rake.

55-year-old Claire Eason incorporated the natural rock formations to illustrate the bird’s chest plumage, while a line of seaweed covered boulders were turned into a perch.

The retired GP was asked to create the temporary artwork for a friend whose husband had an affinity for barn owls.

She spent four hours meticulously creating the owl, on Beadnell beach in Northumberland, on New Year’s Eve.