Santa School returns to in-person training ahead of Christmas

The annual Santa School, held at the Ministry of Fun in central London, has resumed in-person training after being forced to move online last year due to the UK’s winter lockdown.

This year, after a negative Covid test, the Santa Trainees joined the festive class in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

The classes include perfecting their “Ho ho ho!” and mastering the “Merry Christmas” in multiple languages.

Doug Devaney, known as Santa Doug, said: “Last year was fascinating and actually quite a fulfilling experience being a Santa online but you just can’t beat real life.”