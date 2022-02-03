Woman receives 440 of the same letter from water company on the same day

A woman was shocked after she received more than 400 identical letters from her water company through the post - in one day.

Ella Tweed got home from a day at work to see an enormous pile of 440 envelopes on her doormat, each offering her new meter.

Mrs Tweed has no idea how the blunder happened but says the letters cover the floor of her entire living room when spread out.

The letters were from Severn Trent Water, but the water company said they had been organised by contract partners, Network Plus.

