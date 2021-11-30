Lost sea lion found on Oregon highway released back into water

Video footage shows the moment a lost sea lion named “Tiffany” was found on the Oregon highway and released back into the water.

Officers first tried to bait Tiffany by using fish in an effort to lure her back to the water, but the sea lion was “unwilling” to follow, OSP said.

They then used sheets of plywood to direct her toward Schooner Creek, police said.

Lincoln City Police Department thanked citizens for “keeping their distance despite wanting to be involved in such a unique situation.”

