Twenty-five sea turtles recover in Israel after being saved from severe winter storm

Twenty-five sea turtles have received medical treatment in Israel after being injured in a severe winter storm.

The animals are undergoing rehabilitation at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Mikhmoret.

They will be temporarily housed at the center as they recover and will be released back to the sea once they are back to full health.

The marine creatures were injured in a powerful storm that caused turbulent winds and heavy rain across Israel’s Mediterranean coastline.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.