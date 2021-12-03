Seal cuddles up to surfer in heartwarming footage

This heart-warming footage shows the moment a seal gets up close and personal for a cuddle with a surfer.

Kieran Bland was enjoying an early morning surf when he bumped into an adorable little seal.

The pair had five minutes of close interaction before Kieran decided to film the playful seal off the coast of Godrevy, Cornwall.

The curious critter approaches Kieran, who beckons it with an outstretched arm, allowing it to come to him in it’s own time.

Bland ends up petting the precious pup who comes in close for cuddles and belly rubs.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here