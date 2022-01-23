Number of seals born on Norfolk beach ‘up 25-fold in 20 years’

Pupping season for grey seals on a beach in Norfolk has increased over the past 20 years, going from less than 100 births to around 2,500.

This year’s count was called off due to high tides that forced the animals on top of the dunes at Horsey Gap, which made it too dangerous for volunteers to carry out the count.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said he would make an “educated guess” that a minimum of 2,500 grey seal pups had been born since November.