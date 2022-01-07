Scottish seal makes 400-mile trip to door of Bristol pub

A Scottish seal pup made a 400-mile trip to the door of a Bristol pub - with workers joking it was making a bid to escape Nicola Sturgeon’s strict rules.

The baby seal, thought to be around six to 12 months old, was rescued after showing up at the front door of riverside pub the Old Lock and Weir, in Hanham, Bristol on Sunday (Jan 2).

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue Service was called to the scene to take care of Neoprene, who is now in the care of RSCPA West Hatch in Taunton, Somerset.

