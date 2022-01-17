Adorable seals splash around in Cornwall

Cornish Seal Sanctuary shares their residents’ funniest moments to help spread cheer on the most depressing day of the year ‘Blue Monday’.

Coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2004, the date was calculated by factoring in the combination of bleak weather, post-Christmas blues, financial struggles and low motivation.

The video footage to cheer us up shows an adorable seal splashing around in Cornwall and playing with the trainers, all while keeping a happy grin on its face.

