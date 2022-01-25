Seatbelt to keep your fast food safe and upright has been invented

An incredible seatbelt for your fast food has been invented.

Bago is the brainchild of Atlanta-based Dan Stevenson who wanted to solve the eternal problem of how to transport your greasy meal home.

He came up with the idea of a clip that can be easily attached to your glovebox when needed.

Now, Bago has been launched on crowdfunding Indiegogo website for £16.

Dan explains: “The product Bago’s primary purpose is to ensure to-go bags and groceries don’t tip over and spill while being transported in your car.”

