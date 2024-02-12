Businesswoman and presenter Alex Polizzi is following five UK based SMEs to see if they have what it takes to make it Big In America .

In episode three, she joins Northern Irish husband and wife Philip and Irene, co-founders of See.Sense, a company that creates award-winning cycling tech, improving cycling safety within major cities.

They’re on a mission to take that tech, and the data insights it generates, to crack the US market and land a deal with New York City.