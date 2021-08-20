A man has created a self-driving bicycle capable of move forward, avoid obstacles and turn corners on its own.

Peng Zhihui, an AI architect for Huawei from Guangdong, China, fitted a fixed gear bike with a self-driving system in just four months.

He has named it “Xuan-bike” and the cost of one is less than 10,000 yuan (£1,129).

“Autonomous driving is something I am very interested in. At the same time, my job happens to be related to AI, so an interesting idea came out: I want to build an autonomous bicycle,” Zhihui said of his creation.