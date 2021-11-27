Woman credits active sex life for saving her from cancer

Tina Gray claimed that her active sex life saved her after her husband, Dez, spotted a cancerous lump on her breast.

The couple made an effort to keep the spark alive when she went through menopause two years before and, because of it, her spouse found the cancerous mass on her breast.

Tina, who lives in Hampshire, said: “Menopause has brought us closer than ever. We became more intimate and Dez grew very interested in my boobs, which has now meant he’s saved my life.”

Tina underwent surgery to have the lumps removed before the cancer spread.