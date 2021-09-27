In this list, Mojo ranks the steamiest scenes from movies that received PG-13 ratings.

In place number 10 is a titillating scene in the film Across the Universe where lovers embrace underwater.

Other memorable moments that made the list include Dirty Dancing’s Baby and Johnny gyrating, bed-crushing antics by Twilight’s Bella and Edward, Mr and Mrs Smith’s fight/love scene, and rain-drenched kissing in The Notebook.

It might be surprising that Ghost didn’t receive an R rating with THAT famous pottery scene.

Watch to find out the top two sexiest scenes in a PG-13 movie.