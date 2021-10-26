Video footage shows the hilarious moment Bethy Driscoll picked up her sister and nephew from the airport while wearing a shark costume.

This hilarious footage taken by Brent Miller features Bethy heading into the Daytona Beach International Airport and welcoming her family members to the Shark Bite Capital of the world in a strange but logical way.

Mrs Driscoll said: "I suited up and awkwardly waited for them inside the airport while bystanders chuckled at me or were startled when they realized I wasn't an inflatable prop.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.