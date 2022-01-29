Tourists in Australia captured the terrifying moment a great white shark leaped into the air just metres away from their boat.

Those on the boat can be heard screaming as the predator bursts out from the water near Port Lincoln, South Australia, biting on to a baited line being towed behind.

A group of divers in a cage below the surface also got a close-up view of the 10ft killer.

“Seeing them jump out of the water like that, particularly at close range, is certainly not a normal occurrence,” tour guide Andrew Wright told 9News.

