A surfer glides over a bull shark as the predators lurk near unaware beachgoers, startling drone footage reveals.

Alex Vontevenar was riding waves just off Ponce Inlet, Florida, USA, when the predator began lurking beneath him.

The surfer appears unaware the predator is lurking so close to him as he glides over it.

Drew Duncan, 62, was trying to capture a video of his son, Cole, in the water when he noticed the bull shark approach.

"The waves were small so I thought I’d check for sea life - boom. Six to eight sharks from four to eight or nine feet,” Drew said.