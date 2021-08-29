Shocking footage from Auckland, New Zealand shows a couple of hungry Sevengill sharks eating a dead deer.

The filmer, Joshua Grimshaw can be seen enjoying the cool scene in question as he courageously keeps on watching the predators from a close distance.

Mr. Grimshaw said: "Watch this school of gorgeous Sevengill Sharks feasting on a deer carcass. I took this video on Stewart Island."

This graphic footage was filmed back in December 2019 and has racked up more than 12K views on Instagram.