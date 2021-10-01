Hungry blacktip sharks lurk near a Florida beach, metres from swimmers, a video has shown.

The predators scoured the shoreline while feasting on fish as beachgoers enjoyed a dip in the sea in Nokomis.

Footage captures the hunters darting around as they scouted out any prey.

Some sunbathers were spotted fleeing the water when the sharks swam in a little too close.

Dr. Bob Hueter of Mote Marine Lab and OCEARCH speculated that the sharks were feeding on smaller fish.

He said, although there’s some red tide in the area, it’s a sign of a healthy ecosystem.