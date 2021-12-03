Santa swims with sharks at Budapest aquarium

An aquarium in Budapest, Hungary set out to spread Christmas cheer for their four sharks, various fish and customers by dressing their divers as Santas.

Divers also installed a small Christmas tree at the bottom of the 1.4 million liter aquarium and decorated it with shells.

The tradition started a few years ago, though they usually accidentally knock over the tree quickly, and then divers have to keep adjusting it.

The four sharks and fish also receive extra food for the holiday season.

