Scuba-diving Santa swims in fish tank to mark Christmas in South Korea

A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume marked on Friday the beginning of the Christmas season in Seoul, South Korea.

Video footage shows the South Korean diver performing in a tank at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul as he has dressed up us the cuddly festive character.

The diver was seen swimming with fishes and stingrays to the amazement of the crowd.

Coex Aquarium organizes this event annually, which is regularly attended by dozens of people every December.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here