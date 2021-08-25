A farmer from New South Wales found a special way to pay tribute to his late aunt after being left unable to attend her funeral.

Stunning aerial footage captures Ben Jackson’s flock of sheep forming a giant heart in the countryside, creating a visual message to send to his lost family member.

“I feel a bit hopeless here on the farm, but I wanted to show my love somehow,” he told The Weekly Times.

Ben was unable to attend the funeral service of his aunt Deb Cowdery because of border closures.