This video and pictures shows the inside of Britain’s filthiest home - that will take a team of six men a whole week to clear.

The three-bed semi-detached property is covered high with mountains of dirty rubbish and mould covering the walls - and even has large piles of human hair.

It is being sold at auction later this month with a guide price of £110k - 70k less than other similar homes in the area.

And to the relief of potential purchases, it is being cleared before the exchange.

