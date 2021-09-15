Most people are more concerned about not drinking enough water. However, drinking too much can also be dangerous.

When you drink too much water, your kidneys cannot get rid of the excess water and the sodium content of your blood and other electrolytes in your body become diluted. This is called hyponatremia and it can be life-threatening.

The symptoms of water intoxication can include confusion, disorientation, nausea and vomiting.

While overhydrating is rarely a problem for healthy adults, athletes may sometimes drink too much water during intense training.