The ongoing pandemic and a divisive political climate have contributed to the wealthy and elite doomsday prepping.

From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, some of the biggest names in tech have started investing in future emergencies.

Doomsday prepping, or survivalism is a movement whose participants actively prepare for a political, social or natural global emergency.

According to a survey by Finder, an estimated 20% of Americans participate in some sort of doomsday prepping.

Back in 2017, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The New Yorker that he bought motorcycles, guns and ammo to be prepared for potential disaster.