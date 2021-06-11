A skater almost found himself riding into a road full of cars in a near-miss after performing a skating trick. The close call happened after Doron Arad, from Israel, was attempting the ollie over a flight of stairs before falling off the board once landing back on the ground. After successfully landing the manoeuvre, which sees the front of the skateboard lift up while in the air, Arad stumbled into the road as he swerved to avoid people, a scooter and bin on the pavement.