Skunk breaks into ‘dance’ in bizarre spectacle captured on surveillance camera

A skunk was filmed performing a bizarre “dance” on night cameras set up by the National Park Service in Arizona.

The animal, which on camera appeared to look like a mask with feathers, stood up in a moving handstand at Saguaro National Park.⁣

Skunks exhibit this behaviour to scare off predators, the National Park Service said.

“The spotted skunk is usually polite enough to give a warning before breaking into dance. They stamp their front feet, raise their tail, and hiss,” the agency said.

“If they’re particularly annoyed, that’s when they stand upright on their forelimbs and perform the unusual hand-stand dance.”