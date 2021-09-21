Striking footage of a skydiver hitting his head off the wing of a plane so hard that he dented it has emerged from Simferopol in Crimea .

Footage filmed on 11 September, shows Andrey Migura hitting his head on the right of the aircraft after he jumped out backwards from the plane.

Migura said he had “some trouble” opening his parachute – which was most likely due to the impact – but was able to land safely with no more than a scratch on his helmet.