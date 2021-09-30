A New York skyscraper unveils a dizzying new tourist attraction - a glass-bottomed mirrored 1,063ft observation deck.

Summit, the sky-high experience spanning the top four floors of One Vanderbilt in Manhattan, opened its doors for a preview yesterday.

Footage of the new attraction capturesbuildingsmakes building that make up the New York skyline surrounding the skyscraper.

The attraction includes an outdoor terrace accessible by fully transparent elevators that take visitors up the side of the building.

Each lift, known as Ascent, is 90 square feet making them the largest glass floor elevators in the world and takes only 42 seconds to reach the top.